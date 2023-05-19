Thami Mngqolo became a hot topic after a picture of him posing with wine in his hand caused a stir on social media

The former Senzo Dlomo from Generations had netizens guessing whether or not he was a bit tipsy from the wine he held

A tweep, @shortgun, posted a photo of the former Generations star and alleged that he has his own wine brand

Thami Mngqolo, who is famously known for playing Senzo Dlomo on Generations before it became Generations The Legacy, has caused a whirlwind on social media.

Thami Mngqolo is trending on social media after a picture of him looking tipsy became a hot topic. Images: @ThamiMngqolo / @Shortgun

This comes after the actor shared a picture while holding a bottle of wine in his hand, which netizens debating whether Senzo had had more than enough.

IOL reported that the apparent wine brand that got the former Generations star roasted on social media is named Mjita Wines.

However, according to ZAlebs, Thami has been really focused on himself while off-screen since he was let go from Generations.

Senzo launches his own wine brand

The picture was posted by @Shortgun, who says that Thami's ex-character, Senzo, has his own wine brand.

Netizens couldn't help but drool over the wine but also were also convinced that the actor may have overindulged and his face was starting to prove it.

Twitter roasts Thami's picture, peeps say he looks intoxicated

Netizens were convinced of what Thami had been up to with Mjita Wines.

@kabelomagstins said:

"He took a couple of glasses already. I believe it is nice cos his eyes look separated, LOL!"

@thangz_big replied:

"He looks over-wined."

@Mpendukoluthuli asked:

"Is he selling it or drinking it daily?"

@carol_nziyana commented:

"He had one too many huh?"

@ShOKoNhlanhla guessed:

"Ngathi idakwisa strong le-wine."

@SphehS_SA commented:

"He's sober drunk."

@koketsoL2 said:

"You get drunk by just holding the bottle."

@Motsumi_Mellow added:

"I want this wine, he definitely looks tipsy from it."

Thami Mngqolo details how the actors were fired from Generations

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported on how the masses were shocked after the announcement that Generations was going to be cancelled and replaced with Generations: The Legacy.

Thami recently got candid about how they were fired from Generations during an interview on the King David Studio podcast.

