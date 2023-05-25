DJ Fresh's fans celebrated when they saw a flyer making rounds on social media suggesting he had joined Moja Love

The radio personality poured cold water on the rumours with a hilarious post on his verified Twitter page

Many of his followers shared funny reactions to the post, some admitted that they read the post's caption in DJ Fresh's voice

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

DJ Fresh has debunked viral rumours that he has joined Moja Love. The controversial radio personality cleared the air with a hilarious post on his page.

DJ Fresh has slammed the reports that he has now joined 'Moja Love'. Image: @djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

DJ Fresh slams report that he has joined Moja Love with a funny Twitter post

Social media was abuzz with mixed reactions from fans following reports that DJ Fresh had joined Moja Love. The star has been in the news a lot lately following his legal battle with Nampree, but he emerged victorious, ZAlebs reports.

According to the flyer circulating on Twitter, DJ Fresh is allegedly going to host a show dubbed, No Excuse, Pay the Booking Fee. Reacting to the post, DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane poured cold water on the reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said he had no idea that he had joined Moja Love or what the show was all about. He wrote:

"I have no idea what this is."

DJ Fresh's followers react to star's hilarious post with funny comments

Although many were hoping the post about DJ Fresh joining Moja Love was true, many lauded him for clearing the air.

Reacting to the post, many said they read the caption in the radio presenter's voice.

@Born2rocku said:

"I could hear your laughter in my head as I read this Big Dawg."

@VendaVendor added:

"Wait, wo they didn’t pay you for booking you for a show about paying booking fees? wow!"

@Nash6415Nash added:

" I read that with Your Voice Dj Fresh...don't why."

DJ Fresh expresses worries after coincidental encounter with accuser, Mzansi divided

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that radio personality DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, recently expressed concern over his safety after an incident at his latest gig.

The DJ took to Twitter to express his surprise and confusion over the attendance of someone who had previously tried to "ruin him" on social media.

Although Fresh did not name the person, speculation has pointed towards the woman who opened an assault case against him and his industry peer, Euphonik, last year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News