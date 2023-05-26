Kwesta opened up about the profound impact of Flabba's death and reflected on their last encounter

The rapper expressed his deep respect for Flabba's talent, love for the community, and contribution to the industry

Kwesta emphasised the importance of friendship and support in the entertainment industry

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Kwesta reflected on the death of Flabba and how it affected him in a candid interview. Images: @kwestadakar

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Kwesta has recently opened up about the tragic death of his fellow artist and friend, Nkululeko "Flabba" Habedi.

Kwesta opened up on the hardships he faced while shooting a music video for his song with Flabba

Reflecting on the hardships he faced and the challenges encountered while shooting the remix to his hit song Do Like I Do Remix, Kwesta expressed his deep respect and admiration for Flabba, reports TimesLIVE.

Flabba, a member of the renowned hip-hop group Skwatta Kamp, was fatally stabbed in 2015 by his ex-girlfriend Sindisiwe Manqele. Her subsequent conviction for murder and subsequent release on parole stirred up a wave of emotions within the music community.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a heartfelt interview on The Hustlers Corner, Kwesta spoke about the profound impact Flabba had on him, not only as a rapper but as a person.

Kwesta revisited his last interaction with Flabba before his death

"It was terrible," Kwesta recalled, "and they had to come up with a post-edit." Despite the challenging circumstances, Kwesta emphasised his deep respect for Flabba, highlighting his incredible talent and his unwavering love for his community and beer.

Kwesta vividly reminisced about his last encounter with Flabba at a hip-hop event. Standing side by side, awaiting their turn on stage to perform Do Like I Do, Kwesta had no idea that this would be their final meeting. Soon after, the tragic news of Flabba's passing reached him, casting a sombre shadow over the impending shoot for the remix's music video.

With 16 years in the industry, Kwesta has witnessed the highs and lows that come with a career in entertainment. He acknowledges the importance of friendships formed along the way, as many of his collaborators have become trusted confidants.

Kwesta shares how he broke the news of AKA'S passing to Yanga Chief

Briefly News reported in Kwesta sharing how he broke the news of AKA's death to his loved ones.

It's been two months since the untimely death of popular South African rapper AKA, and the impact of his passing is still felt by those who knew him best. In particular, fellow rapper Kwesta has been reflecting on the difficult time when he had to break the tragic news to Yanga Chief.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News