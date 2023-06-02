Kaya 959 host Sol Phenduka has reacted to the Maponya Mall attack between taxi drivers and Uber drivers

The Podcast and Chill co-host said Nhlanhla Lux must show up to the scene and address the drivers' grievances

Mzansi was divided by Sol's tweet, with some people accusing him of making fun of the situation while others agreed with him

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Sol Phenduka has weighed in on the Maponya Mall attack by bringing up Nhlanhla Lux.

Mzansi is divided by Sol Phenduka, saying Nhlanhla Lux must address the Maponya Mall attacks. Image: Phil Magakoe/Getty Images and @solphenduka/Instagram

Source: UGC

Taking to Twitter, the Kaya 959 host reacted to a graphic video shared by @newslivesa. In the clip, the alleged taxi drivers destroyed and burned the Uber drivers' cars.

After seeing the disturbing scenes in the clip, Sol called for Nhlanhla Lux to intervene.

"Phakama Nhlanhla Lux, ixesha lifikile"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzanzi split by Sol Phenduka's post

As Nhlanhla Lux is often trolled for being "revolutionary", some people took Sol's tweet as a joke and accused him of taking the situation lightly. Other peeps backed Phenduka, saying it was time for Nhlanhla to act heroic again.

@Mmandla77 said:

"Unfortunately, Nhlanhla Lux is all alone, and your attitude creates a problem because this is now about Nhlanhla Lux instead of the government, which is supposed to regulate and enforce laws."

@MalebanaCpt shared:

"Danki Sol. His intervention on this issue as a community leader is needed. We would like to see leaders like him attending to this issue."

@ntatesebata posted:

"Nhlanhla une energy ye xenophobia. Usebenza nxa kunama camera."

@wellys72 wrote:

"Where is the government?"

@chipunzaamandat also said:

"Give him a break. He lost his entire family."

@TravisA2729004 added:

"Don't be surprised if he might be part of them. That boy cannot be trusted."

Nhlanhla Lux responds to the Maponya Mall attack

According to News24, Nhlanhla has addressed the physical attack by revealing that the taxi drivers said they beat up Uber drivers because they're their competitors.

Nhlanhla said measures to make peace between the parties would be discussed shortly.

"We need a permanent solution to the problem. We can't keep having this problem every six months. There is always uncertainty, and it's not limited to Soweto."

Ex-operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini urges citizens to protect malls during EFF’s national shutdown

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini called for citizens to protect malls and shops when the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s national shutdown happened.

Dlamini threatened to have Julius Malema arrested if the shutdown went against the boundaries of the law.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News