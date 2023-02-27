Former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini has slammed the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) planned national shutdown

The activist called for citizens to protect malls and shops and urged citizens to report the party should members get out of hand

Many social media users called out Dlamini for his comments, saying that a shutdown would make a positive change in the country

JOHANNESBURG - Former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini called for citizens to protect malls and shops as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) planned national shutdown draws closer.

Former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini slammed the EFF's planned national shutdown. Image: Gianluigi Guercia & Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Dlamini has threatened to have EFF leader Julius Malema arrested if the shutdown went against the boundaries of the law. The protest, in response to loadshedding and other issues plaguing the country, is expected to take place on Monday, 20 March.

However, the activist was quoted in TimesLIVE as encouraging citizens to protect their communities from the “EFF’sanarchists” threatening to collapse the country’s economy.

He also believes Malema strategically chose the shutdown’s date to piggyback off the public holiday the next day. Dlamini suggested that Malema plans to pose as a “real leader” and said it will never work.

Citizens react to Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini’s comments on EFF’s shutdown

Themba Mzamani Ngobeni Fayifi saidL

“But the economy has already collapsed with junk status, loadshedding, recession and greylisting, with nothing left to loot.”

Abraham Mokgosi Mokate posted:

“Here Nhlanhla Lux got it all wrong, one might not be an EFF member, but the issue of electricity is a national crisis, especially after Andre’s interview.”

Veli Makhubela commented:

“The economy collapsed a long time ago. Ask the Guptas for receipts.”

Chuene Kgaugelo Nkgobakaneleng wrote:

“Which economy is he referring to?”

Joseph Matlou added:

“Lux sounds like someone who is singing for his supper.”

EFF unfazed by criticisms levelled at shutdown

Malema recently shut down claims that the party’s planned protest may plunge the country into further crisis. During an interview with SABC News, the Red Berets’ leader said without the shutdown taking place the country could have more problems.

Members of the EFF are expected to march to the Union Buildings calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation. Malema believes the president’s removal will be a turning point for the country.

