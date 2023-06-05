DJ Sumbody's girlfriend, Tlotlisang Moloi, has allegedly been evicted from her shared house with the late star in Copperleaf Gold Estate

News reports claimed that the Monate Mpolaye hitmaker's family said they wanted to cleanse the house

Mzansi was split by DJ Sumbody's relatives' decision; some don't feel sorry for Tlotlisang while others are sharing advice

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

DJ Sumbody's girlfriend, Tlotlisang Moloi, has allegedly been kicked out of the star's lavish house in Copperleaf Golf Estate.

Mzansi advised DJ Sumbody’s girlfriend, Tlotlisang Moloi, to take legal action after the musician's family reportedly kicked her out of their shared home in Copperleaf Gold Estate. Image: @djsumbodysa

Source: Instagram

According to Sunday World's sources, the couple had lived together in that house for six years before DJ Sumbody was gunned down.

Why did DJ Sumbody's family reportedly evict his lover?

After the death of the Iyamemeza hitmaker, the family apparently wished to cleanse the house spiritually and asked Tlotlisang to leave for the time being.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, Sunday World further reported that the family has refused to let her return home.

Friends and people who were close with DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefoka, said they were baffled by the family's decision because the couple had been together for 13 years. Their last update about Moloi's eviction was that she wanted to involve her lawyers.

DJ Sumbody's family allegedly refuses to share assets with his lover

Tlotlisang reportedly tried to meet with DJ Sumbody's mom, Violet Sefoka, to discuss her share of the assets since they had been together for a long time.

Violet allegedly refused to discuss anything related to the estate.

“The family is saying she does not deserve anything as they were not married and all of Oupa’s assets were registered in his mother’s name.”

Mzansi divided by DJ Sumbody's family evicting Tlotlisang Moloi

@n_makhubele announced the news on Twitter and peeps are split. Some say Moloi should take DJ Sumbody's family to court, while others feel she should have moved out immediately after burying the musician.

@PrinceLeshiba29 said:

"13 years? She will win this one easily if she has good lawyers."

@Maphol1 shared:

"Why do they always accuse women of their husband's death? This is a bad culture."

@kasihunk_ posted:

"Why did she stay in the first place? She's just a girlfriend, not a wife."

@Unathi_jam replied:

"Bathi DJ Sumbody registered his assets in his mom’s name. If this is true, we will be in one long informative law lecture. Usisi is in for a ride naye."

@VictoriaMokwen6 commented:

"Yho! I hope this is not true."

@paballo_maseko wrote:

"It’s really sad. This is why you must never be in a relationship with a man for more than five years and not see your name in his papers because families are greedy and horrible."

@ThaboMorwatshe3 added:

"She can go to court. She has a water-tight case. Even if they don't have children together, she will definitely win this case."

DJ Sumbody’s business partner Kagiso Setsetse relocates to Dubai amid Cape Town gang leader’s death threats

In other news, Briefly News reported that DJ Sumbody's business partner, Kagiso Setsetse, reportedly packed his bags and travelled abroad after being allegedly threatened by a Cape Town gang leader.

According to Sunday World, Setsetse revealed he and his family relocated to Dubai after discovering their lives were in danger.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News