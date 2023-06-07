Yanga Sobetwa, the winner of Idols SA season 14, is set to release her highly anticipated first live music recording titled New Era

The event will take place on 1 July at the TMF Studios in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, offering fans and followers the chance to experience Yanga's powerful music firsthand.

As an independent artist, Yanga is relishing the creative freedom she now enjoys, allowing her to express her music exactly as inspired by God, without the influence of others

'Idol SA' season 14 winner Yanga Sobetwa will release a live music recording. Images: @yanga_sobetwa

Source: Instagram

Yanga Sobetwa, the talented singer who rose to fame as the winner of Idols SA season 14, is about to make a significant mark in the music industry with a live music recording.

Yanga is set to release a live music recording

After successfully establishing herself in the gospel genre, Yanga is now ready to unveil her first live music recording titled New Era.

Set to take place on 1 July at the TMF Studios in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, this event promises to be an extraordinary experience for her fans and followers reports TimesLIVE.

As an independent artist, Yanga relishes the creative freedom she now possesses, allowing her to express her music exactly as inspired by God. Despite the challenges, Yanga trusts in God's provision and believes that the time is right for her music to touch hearts and souls.

Yanga shared details of the recording on Instagram

Yanga previously shared details of her recording in an Insta post, saying:

"Gateway see you on the 1st July 2023️"

Fans showed their excitement for Yanga's upcoming live recording session:

miss_ndoew said:

"The best female vocalist in idols history "

@kwanele__pearl said:

""

@misskhomolish commented:

" Shu you better minister sis."

@julluca said:

"Ofcourse "

