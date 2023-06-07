Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize recently guested on Robert Marawa's show Marawa Sports Worldwide

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize has landed in Mzansi's bad books again after an interview she did with Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide surfaced.

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize has been blasted for declining to answer Robert Marawa's questions about Royal AM on 'Marawa Sports Worldwide'. @kwa_mammkhize and @robert_marawa

Robert Marawa grills Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize

Twitter user @sisiphodube dropped a clip of a "frustrated" Robert as MaMkhize refused to answer the serious interview question he posed.

The questions that MaMkhize declined to address were about her soccer team Royal AM. One question that had the business Mogul lost for words was about the possibility of her players leaving her soccer team for international opportunities.

Considering Royal AM's many controversies, Marawa also wanted to know why Orlando Pirates fan Mama Joy Chauke was refused entry at Orlando Stadium.

According to TimesLIVE, Mama Joy had shown up at Orlando Stadium with a ticket ready to cheer for her team playing against Royal AM. However, security didn't want to let her in.

Addressing the matter in the clip, MaMkhize said:

"I don't know. I'm not the one who didn't allow her to the stadium."

Check out the trending clip below:

Mzansi angry after MaMkhize refused to answer Robert Marawa's questions

The video didn't sit well with many South Africans, who didn't hesitate to call MaMkhize out. Netizens said MaMkhize shouldn't have agreed to the interview if she wasn't interested in addressing the burning questions.

@camagumayeye_ said:

"Why would she go on Robert's show and not want to answer any of his questions?"

@Gxllxlxvx shared:

"LOL, what was this interview about? I'm so confused. Why did she even go if she would answer questions like this."

@Puseletso__M posted:

"She needs media training. A lot of it!"

@MissLihleM replied:

"This is unprofessional on MaMkhize's part and really embarrassing. What kind of club president is this?"

@KhumiHamese commented:

"I think she should have just declined the invite because this was a whole lot of nothing, which is a waste of time for the station and listeners."

@Kumkanikaz2 added:

"She bought that team for vibes because what is this?"

Video of Andile Mpisane seemingly scolding Royal AM coach for substituting him during a recent match causes a stir

In other news, Briefly News reported that Andile Mpisane trended for the wrong reasons on social media.

A video that circulated on social media showed the moment the star seemingly had a heated exchange with coach Khabo Zondo. Many felt Andile was scolding him for substituting him.

