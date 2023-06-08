Sizwe Dhlomo has applauded KwaZulu-Natal's first Democratic Alliance mayor Christopher Pappas over the fantastic work he is doing

Chris Pappas is the DA Mayor of uMngeni Local Municipality, who, according to Sizwe, got his municipality out of debt in just 18 months

Mzansi seemed to agree with Sizwe, and they all gave him his flowers, with some highlighting the work he had done

Sizwe Dhlomo has applauded the 1st DA Mayor in KZN, Christopher Pappas, for his work so far.

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo has commended Democratic Alliance mayor Christopher Pappas for the work he has achieved so far.

is the mayor of the uMngeni Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sizwe applauds Christopher Pappas, cites one of his major achievements in KZN

Taking to Twitter, Sizwe Dhlomo mentioned one of Chris' significant achievements. According to the radio host, Chris got the uMngeni Local Municipality out of debt in 18 months.

In his tweet, Sizwe said:

"Pappas is literally buying a new machine every week! Leave that ninja alone! Got his municipality out of debt & thriving in 18 months!"

Netizens seem to agree with Sizwe Dhlomo, show support for Chris Pappas

Social media users have agreed with Sizwe Dhlomo, with some mentioning the changes they have seen taking place in KZN.

@GodPenuel said:

"Boss"

@Madibeng_Chris commented:

"He is the only DA Mayor who took over from ANC and actually did the job he was elected for. Not wasting time & money investigating "ANC corruption" at the expense of service delivery, like they do CoT/CoJ/CoE Metros..."

@ddeema1_2 said:

"It’s the consistency for me…he’s just been pushing."

@GuguNjoko said:

"That man is working!"

@sparx_ltd shared:

"He's a dedicated man."

Peter Carswell said:

"The ease of success is making the other municipalities look bad."

@TsipaA said:

"That is the excellence we want to see everywhere in SA, but unfortunately there’s a rubbish called ANC."

@NdabeLit shared:

"Bro, Papas is working. I believe the people in city municipality can see the difference."

