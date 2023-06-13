Mzansi's legendary musician Eugene Mthethwa was recently appointed as the new EFF parliament member

Mthethwa's first parliament speech was a response to Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture Zizi Kodwa's budget speech

Eugene criticised Kodwa's saying he neglects artists, and Mzansi citizens were divided by the viral video

Kwaito legend Eugene Mthethwa has made it clear that he will fight corruption within the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture.

EFF MP Eugene Mthethwa wasn't impressed by Zizi Kodwa's Department of Sports, Arts and Culture's budget speech. Image: @simplyeugene01/Instagram and Luba Lesolle/Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, Mthethwa was recently declared an EFF member of the parliament and has already assumed his role. On 8 June, Eugene made his first parliament speech, and the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, felt the heat.

Eugene Mthethwa responds to Zizi Kodwa's budget speech

According to Daily Sun, Mthethwa said creatives should start supporting the EFF because it's the only political party that looks out for the creative industry.

Eugene then accused the ANC of not developing artists' skills or giving them opportunities to shine. He claimed the ruling party only uses them for election campaigns and then forgets about them when they have won.

The EFF MP further slammed Zizi's budget speech, saying that the Department of Sports and Culture has failed the arts and entertainment industry's pioneers.

"We want to reiterate the view that this department has completely ignored the cultural and creative workers in this country, such that many of our legendary artists, actors, sportsmen and women are dying and being buried as paupers."

Mzansi responds to Eugene Mthethwa's heated speech

The EFF's Twitter page shared the full video of Eugene's speech, and Mzansi weighed in with different views.

@FransMasike said:

"He thinks that artists are special people to society. Many ordinary people die as beggars, and he thinks it's okay because they're not artists."

@SeanTasker shared:

"Everybody is suffering except the corrupt politicians."

@mduduzzee_dube replied:

"I am personally proud of Eugene Mthethwa! Mr Donald Duck himself - taking matters of artists straight to legislation! Ukhulile umjita!"

@Mbali_Mod commented:

"Where was this energy when you were twerking for the ANC?"

@MarseillesBaby wrote:

"This is deep."

@CongwaneNathi also said:

"But @eugenemthethwa used to work as the deputy director of public liaison and stakeholder management in the Presidency. What did he do for artists in that capacity? Talk is cheap."

