K.O is getting ready for his much-awaited one-man show titled K.O Live at the Hill set to take place at Constitutional Hill in Joburg on 29 July

The star said his fans can look forward to an electrifying show as he wants to perform all the hit songs he has released in his career

The SETE hitmaker also noted that he has plans to do more one-man shows and also use bigger venues for his fans

K.O is slowly returning to the top of the Mzansi hip-hop game. The rapper who made waves with his hit SETE and recently got a BET nomination is about to make history with his one-man show.

K.O is set for his much-awaited one-man show in July. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

K.O explains thoughts behind his upcoming one-man show K.O Live at the Hill

The award-winning rapper who has been in the game for almost two decades said the concert is an opportunity to celebrate his illustrious career and also to appreciate those who have been supporting him since day one.

Speaking to Sunday World, the BET Award-nominated rapper said the idea behind the K.O one-man show is to create a space where he can connect with his devoured fans. He said:

"This is my first K.O one-man show. It means a lot to me. I wanted to celebrate my musical journey with my fans. This is just the beginning for me to connect with my fans. I wanted to create a space where I can celebrate with the people who have supported me over the year."

K.O says he has plans to have more one-man shows in bigger venues

The Caracara rapper also noted that he chose Constitutional Hill because of its history. However, K.O, real name Ntokozo Mdluli said he will conduct more shows in bigger venues. He added:

"Constitutional Hill is not that big but for me, it's a big start. I am already getting lots of support from my fans and it's very humbling for me."

Source: Briefly News