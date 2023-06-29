Jub Jub has celebrated his special birthday with stunning pictures on his social media pages

The Uyajola 9/9 host also thanked his fans and followers affectionately known as the JubNation for their heartwarming birthday tributes

Social media has been awash with sweet birthday messages to the Love You 'Til the End hitmaker

Jub Jub is celebrating another trip around the sun. The popular South African media personality pulled out all the stops for his birthday.

Jub Jub looks stylish while celebrating his birthday. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub rocks stunning suit to celebrate 43rd birthday

Jub Jub is definitely ageing like a fine bottle of wine. The media personality who has been through a lot but still got up and kept going is celebrating his special day.

Taking to his Instagram page on his birthday 29 June, the Uyajola 9/9 presenter left his followers salivating after sharing stunning pictures.

The star looked clean in a black and white suit. He also thanked his fans affectionately known as the JubNation for the warm birthday messages. He wrote:

"Dam it's been a good run man, what an incredible and amazing journey this has been. Thank you all JubNation for your wishes I ❤️ ya'll, had to be in my birthday suit "

Jub Jub's followers celebrate star on birthday

The rapper's timeline was clad with heartwarming messages from his followers. Many wished Jub Jub, real name Molemo Katleho Maarohanye well.

@bonolo_shabi said:

"Blessed birthday wishes to you ❤️may the good Lord bless you abundantly ❤️."

@thandeka_kalimwai added:

"You've just got to love Jub "

@ndlela_arnold commented:

"Hbd Jubs. Wishing u all of ur heart’s desires.Above all, good health. Continue to keep the faith, keep ur head up and never stop praying for better days "

@makhauta_motseko noted:

"Happy birthday @official_jubjub the one and only boss on moja I know"

