The OG of entertainment Khanyi Mbau's recent post on Instagram set tongues wagging and fuelled netizens' imaginations

Speculation was rife on whether Khanyi had allegedly returned to the arms of her billionaire ex Kudzai Mushonga

Netizens raged on, some of them expressing that they should stay out of their business while others couldn't help but wonder if it is true that they have gotten back together

Khanyi Mbau's latest Instagram post may hint at a possible reunion with billionaire ex-lover Kudzai Mushonga.

The two are allegedly back together as they were seen sipping champagne and jet-setting in Dubai, the land of the moneyed and powerful.

Khanyi and Kudzai were reportedly seen together in Dubai

Kudzai reposted several of Khanyi Mbau's reels on Instagram. The first showed her tinkering with a glass of champagne with someone. The second reel showed her posing at the aviation company Jetex in Dubai. The final reel shows Kudzai and Mbau sitting beside each other on a flight, having drinks with friends.

@guysheetrit, accompanied by Kudzai, posted the reels. Both are Jetex, the same place where Khanyi posted herself.

The couple's whirlwind relationship ended earlier this year after the actress left the billionaire businessman high and dry in Dubai. However, Mbau's recent Instagram post strongly hints that they are allegedly back together after their breakup.

Kudzai has also spoken about the breakup. However, today, she posted herself posing next to a sports car in Jetex, where Kudzai was seen.

To view Khanyi Mbau's post, click here.

Netizens are confused about what's going on between the two

Netizens speculated that the two may allegedly have found themselves in each other's arms again.

Nokwethabangcobo pointed out that people should mind their own business.

"Let's just retire from indaba zabantu. I know zimnandi but ayy no."

Thando9695 noted that she took the cue to stay out of Khanyi and Kudzai's relationship.

"Kade ngaphuma ezindabeni zabantu abazana benqunu."

Oohmyjasmine pointed out that the relationship between Khanyi and Kudzai needed more airplay.

"I wish we could have seen more of your relationship this season."

Aseduwa.iam was relieved.

"It's good to see you two together. My heart was scattered. Oh, we are way back."

Julitornakeng threw shade.

"@mbaureloaded will leave you in the desert without water."

Khanyi Mbau announced as Basadi Award's host

In recent news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau was revealed as the host for the second annual Basadi in Music Awards.

The award ceremony is set to be hosted in August at the Joburg Theatre.

The OG in Entertainment told Briefly News that the BIMA is an excellent space to celebrate women in the music industry.

