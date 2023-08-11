Elton Jantjies is making headlines again with his love life as he was reportedly seen with another woman

The Springbok player was reportedly seen costing up with influencer Ashleigh Ogle recently at a hotel in Johannesburg

Netizens reacted to the news and remarked that while he was excluded from the World Cup squad, he seemed to be winning

Elton Jantjies was reportedly found canoodling with another woman. Image: @eltonjantjies/ashleighogle

Springbok player Elton Jantjies has allegedly found love in the hands of another woman, the beautiful Ashleigh Ogle.

This is after the two were spotted together getting very comfortable at a launch recently, one year after Jantjies was caught cheating on his wife.

Elton Jantjies reportedly has a new bae

Jantjies was reportedly seen hanging out with Ashleigh recently at the launch of an alcoholic brand at the Indaba Hotel in Sandton. Pictures of the two at the event surfaced, sitting next to each other and having the time of their lives.

Jantjies apologies but denies cheating on wife

Elton Jantjies made headlines when he was allegedly caught cheating on his wife, Iva Ristic, with the Springboks' dietician Zeenat Simjee last year. The news prompted the Springboks to send him home days before the Bokke played a match with Argentina. Although he apologized and claimed to be remorseful, he denied that he was unfaithful to his wife. Simjee remarked that the allegations are untrue, damaging, and based on gossip.

He was dropped from the Springbok squad and was not included in the Springboks World Cup 2023 squad.

This was not the only time Jantjies made headlines for the wrong reasons. He was also arrested last year for allegedly damaging property belonging to a Dubai airline. The case was withdrawn a month later.

He recently posted himself hard at work in the gym. Netizens took the opportunity to express their feelings about his exclusion from the world cup squad.

Netizens sad he was left out of the World Cup squad

Grant.brooker was disappointed.

"Overlooked. We're gonna miss you heavily at the World Cup."

Kotzeelize felt the same.

"Very disappointed that your name is left out again in the squad. Keep on doing what you're doing. You will reap soon what you deserve."

South Africans point out feelings of his alleged new bae

Netizens reacted to the news of Elton Jantjies reportedly having another bae.

Junior Swartz said:

"A leopard never changes its spots. People don't change. They get better at giving who they are."

Markus Brits pointed out:

"You have to give it to Elton. He bags all the stunners."

Cameron Lotz remarked:

"This guy got real good taste."

Simphiwe Dhlamini added:

"My boy lost his spot in the World Cup side, but he's still winning."

