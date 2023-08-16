Blxckie is one of the busiest and hardest-working musicians in South Africa and keeps putting in the work

The rapper was recently in Los Angeles, California and connected with American rappers, Wale and Smino

Somnyama promises unforgettable performances once he returns home from the States

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Blxckie and his DJ promise fans an unforgettable performance when he returns from a collab with Wale and Smino in America. Images: blxckie_.

Source: Instagram

Blxckie has been in America for some time now and we may soon get to taste what he's been cooking. The rapper shared in-studio pictures with rappers Smino and Wale on separate occasions, hinting at new music. Somnyama also assured fans of an epic performance on his return back home.

Blxckie's American connections

At the top of 2023, Blxckie took to LA for the SXSW (South by Southwest) festival, where he was booked to perform. Briefly News highlighted the rapper's work overseas and his collab with Nelly Furtado.

Somnyama posted in-studio pictures with Wale captioned, "Combination." Blxckie also posted a muted video of the Lotus Flower Bomb rapper reciting lines from his phone.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some weeks following his session with Wale, Blxckie hit fans with another Instagram video, this time with rapper Smino. In the muted video, the rappers are seen in the studio shaking hands, appearing to be listening to music.

Blxckie promises an epic homecoming

Blxckie's DJ, DJ D Double D, tweeted to let fans know that the rapper's homecoming is going to be unforgettable and Blxckie confirmed.

DJ D Double D said:

"Wait until my bro Blxckie get back! The way we gonna shut it down!!! The performance about to go to another level! THE GREATEST!"

Blxckie responded:

"It's 'bout to be a movie."

It's unknown what the two have in store for supporters but fans are already amped about Blxckie's return.

okayswisher said:

"Gone GONE."

rangers_sa commented:

"Bro got Smino? Blxckie bout to be Thanos with infinity stones on his album."

indabakabani:

"THE GREATEST!"

Blxckie is loyal to SoundCloud

Blxckie recently dropped a new song on his SoundCloud page called Five Yuur Plan Mahhala Style.

The rapper is among the few established emcees who still use the free platform. Briefly News recently covered Blxckie's rise to stardom, highlighting his trip to Johannesburg from Durban and how his SoundCloud songs gained traction.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News