Blxckie's deliberate approach and distinct artistic flair have set him apart in the competitive rap scene, allowing him to achieve early success and establish his unique identity

Collaborating with acclaimed Canadian singer Nelly Furtado in the studio highlights Blxckie's ability to seamlessly merge his style with other artists

Blxckie's contributions to AKA's album Mass Country including the gold-certified track Dangerous showcase his versatility and knack for creating captivating music

Blxckie spoke about Nelly Furtado and AKA in a candid interview. Images: @blxckie

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Blxckie is making waves in the music industry with his distinctive style and strategic approach.

Blxckie opened upon his music career

In a recent interview with TimesLIVE, Blxckie revealed his intentional efforts to stand out in the crowded rap scene.

He successfully added his own flavour to his music, captivating audiences from the beginning. Blxckie's sound has resonated not only in his home country but also across borders, thanks to the growing popularity of South African genres like amapiano.

Blxckie talked abut working with Nelly Furtado and AKA

Blxckie's success extends beyond his solo work. He recently shared a studio session with Canadian singer Nelly Furtado, producing several songs together.

Blxckie attributes these collaborations to his supportive manager and emphasises the organic nature of the partnerships. He is excited about the upcoming releases but remains patient, focusing on the quality of the final products.

The rapper's involvement in AKA's album Mass Country further boosted his profile, reports SAHipHopMag. The track Dangerous featuring Nadia Nakai and Blxckie was certified gold, showcasing his ability to merge his unique style with other artists seamlessly.

With his intentional approach, distinctive sound, and successful collaborations, Blxckie is undoubtedly a rising star in the rap scene, poised to make an even bigger impact in the music industry.

