Iconic artist Zola 7 was a recent guest on Podcast And Chill with MacG, where he spoke about his stance on the music industry

Zola has called out the music industry in South Africa and how it is structured not to support the artists

The Kwaito legend encouraged music lovers to purchase music legally and honestly to support the livelihoods of artists

Zola 7 has spoken candidly about his stance on the music industry in South Africa.

Zola 7 has encouraged netizens to buy music legally instead of supporting the fake industry. Image: @jamazola7

Source: Instagram

Zola 7 gives his opinion on the SA music scene

The iconic Kwaito rap star shared some knowledge with MacG, Sol Phenduka and his chillers on the popular YouTube channel, Podcast and Chill with MacG.

MacG asked Zola what his take on the industry is, and he reacted with concern, saying people no longer support authentic music.

“People need to be honest. Let us try to buy music, honestly, but the thing is that people no longer know where to find that type of music."

Zola said companies that used to sell music authentically have closed and stopped operating, leaving music lovers with no other option but to stream music.

Zola 7 stresses the importance of buying CDs

In addition to his sentiments, Zola 7 said it is nice to own cassettes or CDs of your favourite artist and frame them. He reckons this has caused many local artists to go broke.

“People no longer know where to find those things [CDs], eventually fake music literally took over South Africa.”

Watch his interview below:

Netizens praise Zola 7 following his interview on Podcast And Chill

@dikoenatsolo5561 said:

"Ask your grandma about Zola, ask your mother about Zola, ask your brothers and sisters about Zola, ask 2k's about Zola... EVERYBODY KNOWS ZOLA!!! What a legend!"

@swooshots3039 said:

"Most of us were actually privileged to live in a time where we could watch shows like Zola 7 on TV and be inspired to do better with our lives, shout to the gents for bringing Zola back. Kids today don’t have any artist to guide and inspire them to be something of value, we live in a time of instant gratification and overnight senseless success, too many celebrities, but not many 2000s can look up to for knowledge and wisdom."

@MaryGloriaMolema said:

"It's good to see Zola back to health and full of life. You can even hear it in his voice. Big up!!!"

@CommandoDrift said:

"This episode was so wholesome, and you could literally feel the respect everyone has for ZOLA 7! Grew up watching this man. Thanks Guys!!!"

@zenandedyiki said:

"I thought I was gonna check this out for a few minutes, and now I finished the whole thing. Zola is such a Godsend, man. A true gift. Intelligent without being arrogant. I've loved this guy since I was a kid during the Zola7 days. His spirit of giving back really inspired me. Such a beautiful heart."

Zola 7 Set to Release Eponym: The Zola 7 Documentary

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zola 7 shared that he will be releasing a centred around his life and career called Eponym: The Zola 7 Documentary.

The muso said the documentary will be released on 20 August and featured on the national broadcaster channel, SABC 1.

Source: Briefly News