Rumours that Arthur Mafokate was suspended as the chairman of the Cultural and Creatives Industries Federation of South Africa have been dismissed

Officials of the federation released a statement saying they have a good working relationship with the Kwaito star

According to CCIFSA, the malicious lies were spread on social media platforms by jealous industry people

Chairperson of the Cultural and Creatives Industries Federation Arthur Mafokate was not suspended. Image: @arthurmafokate

The Cultural and Creatives Industries Federation of South Africa’s (CCIFSA) top officials have firmly denied that Arthur Mafokate was suspended.

Arthur Mafokate not suspended

Faith Tshabalala, the Regional Deputy Chairperson, and Gugulethu Sibiya, the regional secretary, released a statement confirming that the singer was not released from his role as chairperson.

The statement clarified that the news about Arthur Mafokate's suspension, circulating in social media and the press was false. It further explains that a letter shared with the media was an internal communication meant exclusively for CCIFSA Joburg, with no mention of Mafokate's suspension.

"As the executive of CCIFSA, we want to categorically mention that the news circulating on social media and the media that Arthur Mafokate was suspended is simply propaganda and untrue."

Rumours allegedly spread by jealous people

The federation head expressed that the industry sometimes harbours jealousy, leading to unfounded speculations, and emphasised their collaborative work with the chairman.

The regional treasurer and regional coordinator also observed the statement, reported Zimoja.

After assuming the role of chairman, his duties included advocating for member organizations in relation to government policies and legislation. Furthermore, he was tasked with safeguarding and chronicling the legacy of cultural and creative professionals, overseeing industry coordination, and upholding the rights and standing of industry experts.

