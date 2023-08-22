DJ Zinhle and her brother Zenzele displayed a cute sibling fight during a set

Zenzele tried fidgeting with his sister's deck, and she was not pleased, moving his hand away

Social media was swooning at their little rivalry and how she ended up tipping her kid brother

Siblings DJ Zinhle and brother Zenzele brought a cute show of sibling rivalry on the decks during the 'Umlilo' hitmaker's set. Images: @djzinhle, @zenzelej

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle and her baby brother Zenzele were the latest sibling goals after they showed partygoers another cute moment of their sibling rivalry.

DJ Zinhle disciplines Zenzele during a set

The Kwazulu Natal natives were captured on posted on Twitter by a mistaken user @BLOSE_ZN who had thought Zenzele was a resident DJ:

"A resident DJ tried his nonsense with DJ ZINHLE and he was stopped 'STAT'."

The video shows Zenzele trying to mix on her set deck, and she moves his hand away.

She then gives him a coin from her tips after picking up a stash of notes.

Watch the clip below:

Tweeps laugh at DJ Zinhle and Zenzele's club video

Commenters couldn't get over the two's cute rivalry and shared their emotions in the thread:

@MtoloSam laughed:

"She gave him money at the end. Brother and sister situation."

@lenyasalaafrica asked:

"Did she just give him a coin?"

@zelonyoka joked:

"Bamzama nge tip shame."

@Fanie7231 found it funny:

"She gave him R10."

@kamakhamnandi1 noticed:

"But the way she's stopping him you can just tell ukuth it's that kind of a big sister to her young bro situation."

@MtoloSam affectionately warned:

"Don't enter family situationships guys."

Zenzele pen DJ Zinhle an emotional post

The bond between the two is undeniable as Zenzele once posted an open letter for his sister after she announced her reality show Unexpected.

In the sweet letter accompanied by red heart emojis, he told the Umlilo hitmaker that their father would be proud of her hard work.

Zandie Khumalo writes an open letter for Kelly Khumalo

In another sibling's story on Briefly News, Zandie Khumalo hyped her sister up in an appreciation post after her Rusty Dusty All4Women Music Concert.

She told the Asine hitmaker that her strength and resilience were commendable, and many would have given up amid the cancel culture craze following her.

In the letter, she confessed despite their on-and-off relationship:

"If I had my way I would take it all away."

