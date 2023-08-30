Zodwa Wabantu recently surprised her fans and followers when she shared a video of her new pet, a python

The controversial media personality had the reptile wrapped around her body, claiming it belonged to her

The video received mixed reactions from social media users, with some accusing the Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star of doing anything for clout

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Zodwa Wabantu has a new addition to her family. The raunchy dancer sent chills down her followers' spines when she shared a video of her new snake.

Zodwa Wabantu showed off a video of her new snake. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu shares video of her pet python

Sangomas and snakes seem like a great combination. Zodwa Wabantu recently accepted her calling to be a sangoma and debuted her new "baby". The star is obviously following in the footsteps of controversial sangoma Gogo Maweni who also owns a few snakes.

Taking to her Instagram page, the controversial Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star shared a short clip with her alleged pet. The fearless star had the python wrapped around her body while announcing the new developments in her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Zodwa Wabantu's video causes a buzz

Social media users, including popular sangoma Gogo Maweni and radio and television personality Lerato Kganyago, reacted to the clip.

Some lauded Zodwa for her strength, while others said she was posing with the snake for clout.

Read some of the comments below:

@Dr_maweni said:

"Snake gang."

@Leratokganyago responded to the post with several laughing emojis.

@Prescy.xah wrote:

"The way its holding on, ayifuni ngawe."

@Nthabiseng.molati commented:

"One thing about you you will do anything in this world to make money. You are capable madam."

@Dark_berry_101 added:

"You are so brave."

@Wisemanmalola said:

"Zodwa can I be your Ben 10, sithwale sonke once?"

Zodwa Wabantu gets injections in her behind, fans worried about 'immediate' results: "I'd rather do squats"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zodwa Wabantu never shies away from letting the world know about her cosmetic surgeries. Her most recent visit to the Herrwood Medical Centre left her followers feeling uneasy.

It is not a secret that Zodwa Wabantu does some work on her body from time to time. She is a brand ambassador for a Durban clinic called Herrwood Medical Centre and often treats herself to their services.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News