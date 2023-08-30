Thespian Nomvelo Makhanya felt like she was about to die when she went on a Tarzan swing

The actress hollered and shouted and prayed her lungs out, much to the amusement of netizens

South Africans found her reactions side-splitting and rushed to make jokes about her experience

Nomvelo Makhanya's attempt at Tarzan-swinging had hilarious results. Image: @_mvelomakhanya

Actress Nomvelo Makhanya tried Tarzan swinging for the first time and exclaimed that she was testing God.

The former Isibaya actress was so terrified that she hilariously wondered aloud where she was going in the first place!

Nomvelo Makhanya tries Tarzan-swinging

Makhanya posted a video of her doing the Tarzan swing for the first time on her TikTok account, @_mvelomakhanya. The video reached 2.6 million views. In the video, the Isibaya actress was trying the Tarzan swing. She seemed hesitant to do it as she held on a little longer each time the instructor was supposed to let her go.

It took a few seconds before she finally let go and threw herself. In the video, Makhanya keeps shouting, "Where was I going?" despite the man's assurance that he is holding her, she keeps saying that she will fall.

While the former Scandal! actress realises halfway that she no longer wants to swing. She refuses when asked to let go and says she would wait for the instructor. She utters hilarious phrases like "Oh, Jehovah, Holy Spirit!". Watch the video:

South Africans react to the actress's hilarious screams

Netizens invented a lot of meme-like jokes and had fun commenting and asking her what she thought she was doing when she did the outdoor activity.

SthaKhumalo said:

“Me getting into a relationship that doesn’t have money.”

Bokamoso exclaimed:

“Not me thinking she is going to ride above a river or mountains, khanne there is a trampoline thingy down there.”

Ma'Mbatha exclaimed:

“When you do these exercises you realise how much of yourself you don’t trust.”

Tara added:

“I know the feeling.”

Thickness laughed.

“Not you trying to run in the air.”

Tshitsadi remarked:

“I want to test myself with that.”

Lu MaNgidi joked.

“All that fuss just to fly four metres above a trampoline.”

