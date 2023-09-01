Generations: The Legacy star, Refilwe Madumo is more than just a talented actress, she's also a gifted motivational speaker

The TV star began her Choosing Love series during her self-love journey to be kinder to herself

Now having garnered an army of supporters through sharing her messages online, Refilwe plans to take her Choosing Love series to the next level

Actress Refilwe Madumo continues to spread light through her powerful messages. Known for her role as Fikile on The Generations: The Legacy, the star has become a source of hope to her online community through her Choosing Love series where she shares motivational messages.

With her Choosing Love movement established, Refilwe plans to host an event for her online community to share more pearls of wisdom on a wider scale.

Refilwe speaks about Choosing Love

In conversation with Briefly News, Refilwe revealed that her decision to begin the Choosing Love series stemmed from the need to be kinder to herself.

Like many of us, the actress states that she struggled with her self-worth and soon challenged herself to a month of self-compassion.

"#ChoosingLove came about as me journaling and documenting 30 days of learning to be kinder to myself. It was very personal, I decided to share it with the world so that I could hold myself accountable."

She continues:

"Because of my struggles with my own self-worth, I decided to practice using a better language to communicate with myself."

Refilwe says her Choosing Love series has rehabilitated her from toxic thinking towards herself.

"Choosing love has reformed how I treat myself. I am very hard on myself, I think a lot of people are. But I’m learning to show myself the kindness I so easily extend to other people."

The actress goes on to say that she has learnt to give herself grace:

"It’s difficult sometimes to take my own advice but practice makes perfect. I have become much more accommodating and forgiving of my shortcomings."

Refilwe talks about her Choosing Love community

The series began as a personal journey, however, Refilwe never imagined that Choosing Love would grow to attract a large community of supporters.

"It touched and blessed a lot of people, which was so surprising to me! Choosing love is a movement now."

"I can’t tell you the amount of people who have come to me or written to me to tell me how much the series has changed their outlook on life."

The actress revealed her plans to Briefly News of hosting a live Choosing Love event on 28 October 2023.

