Manaka Ranaka lifted the lid on her relationship woes and why she has already decided that marriage is not for her

The Generations: The Legacy actress even opened up about her love life and her current relationship status

She even touched on her previous failed relationships, saying she gave it everything she had, but the men were not appreciative

Manaka Ranaka spilt the tea on her relationship status. Currently, the actress is having fun and not focused on a serious relationship.

Manaka Ranaka shared that since her early childhood, she has never envisioned herself walking down the aisle. Image: @manakaranaka

Source: Instagram

Manaka speaks about her love life

The seasoned actress who currently portrays the role of Lucy Diale on Generations: The Legacy said she is a single woman.

But not fully single!

"I'm single, but not single single," Manaka Ranaka told Mantsoe Pout.

The thespian was invited to chat with Mantsoe on the Moments With Mantsoe YouTube podcast.

The reason for this is that Manaka is choosing to focus on herself and invests less time in relationships.

"I am playing with someone, we are just making each other laugh. I'm at the stage where I just want to be me."

Manaka said she gave too much of herself to men who did not appreciate her.

"I give it my all, and these men are not ready for that."

No wedding bells for Manaka

Manaka Ranaka also lifted the lid on her thoughts about marriage and why she has already decided that it is not for her.

She explained that she never envisioned her getting married and said there are some women who are like her.

"I've never seen myself in a ball gown walking down the aisle. Not all of us dream of that. I've never seen it in my dreams. My big days are not wedding days. I don't see myself getting married."

Manaka Ranaka's kids won't call her man step-dad

In a Tweet, Manak sparked a debate on step-parenting and said her children would not call her man step-father.

She leaned towards culture when she attempted to explain why she prefers her kids to refer to her man as their dad.

"In black culture, there’s no “step” mom/dad/child! I do stand to be corrected."

