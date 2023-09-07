Twitter users react hilariously to a flyer announcing legendary singer Thebe's upcoming 50th birthday celebration, with many suggesting he's been claiming the same age for over a decade

Thebe, a prominent figure in the Kwaito music scene with numerous successful albums, has sparked jokes about his age, with comparisons to other industry legends like Somizi Mhlongo and Mahoota, who are also believed to have been concealing their real ages

Social media users playfully speculate that Thebe and these legends have maintained the same age for many years, making light of their apparent agelessness

Social media users have shared hilarious reactions to a post about legendary singer Thebe's upcoming birthday. A flyer making rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter has received mixed reactions.

Thebe’s fans have shared hilarious reactions about his age. Image: @thebelegend

Source: Instagram

Thebe's birthday poster gets SA talking

Twitter users did not hold back when they saw a flyer advertising legendary singer Thebe's upcoming 50th birthday celebrations.

Social media users said the legendary kwaito star has been turning the same age for the past few years. A post shared on Twitter by a tweep with the handle @Tokyo_Trev suggested that the legend has been 50 for over a decade. The post read:

"Thebe has been turning 50 for the past 13 years "

It's no surprise that people think Thebe has been 50 years old for over a decade. The star has been dominating the Kwaito scene for many years, releasing timeless bangers and over 12 successful albums that have solidified him a spot in the Kwaito Hall of Fame.

Mzansi reacts to Thebe's age

Fans joked about the kwaito star's age. Some said Thebe and some industry legends like Somizi Mhlongo and Mahoota have been lying about their ages for years.

@meaganuntamed wrote:

"Like Harry Kane. He's been 29 for the past 10 years."

@ziphindile_ commented:

"Him Mahoota and Somizi been 50 since 2006."

