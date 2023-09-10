Dr Ziphozenkosi 'Zee' Mthembu and gospel artist Dumi Mkokstad took to social media to announce the birth of their newborn

Dr Zipho revealed the names of her baby and the meaning behind the powerful the profound significance of their son's names

Fans of the lovely couple showered them with congratulatory messages and well wishes on social media

Gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad and his wife Dr Ziphozenkosi celebrated their pregnancy. Image: @dr_ziphozenkosi

Dr Ziphozenkosi 'Zee' Mthembu and gospel sensation Dumi Mkokstad celebrated the arrival of their newborn baby.

Dr Ziphozenkosi reveals son's names

According to TimesLIVE, Dr Ziphozenkosi explained via her Instagram stories, the profound meaning behind their chosen names for their precious boy Neyam'enkosini, Ulilanga, and Lulibo.

The gospel singer's lovely wife, who had previously shared their baby boy's gender through a reveal video, also treated fans with images from her maternity photoshoot.

Dr Ziphozenkosi pens note to her baby

Dr Ziphozenkosi said a few weeks ago on her page that she was eagerly waiting for the arrival of her baby boy. She also wrote a touching message for her precious little one, expressing the immense love the family felt for him.

The celebrity couple are also blessed with two beautiful daughters.

Fans gush over Dumi Mkokstad's newborn

Mbuso Manana stated:

"This boy is sweeter than condensed milk he should live his truth and leave the poor lady alone. Now with a child involved it's even more complicated. But ke it's none of my business."

MJ Hozanimadoda Qhali mentioned:

"Some couples have family planning out there."

Mpondokazi Ncwabane wrote:

Thank Lord✋Siphakamisa udumo lwakho

Jacky Ramasika posted:

"Congratulations to you two!"

UMvemve AnIntrovert Fitnessbunnie added:

"Congratulations my favs."

