Veteran media personality Felicia Mabuza-Suttle has expressed her support for singer and politician Ringo Madlingozi, who recently signed a significant deal with Sony Music

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle congratulated Ringo on his Sony Music Entertainment deal, sharing a clip of his 1999 performance on her show and commending his talent.

Ringo Madlingozi's new deal with Sony Music received widespread congratulations from fans on social media, with many expressing excitement that his music will finally be available on streaming platforms like iTunes and Spotify

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Veteran media personality Felicia Mabuza-Suttle has shown support for singer and politician Ringo Madlingozi who recently signed a big deal with Sony Music.

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle has congratulated Ringo Madlingozi. Image: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Shared Interest, Tebogo Letsie/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images an Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle congratulates Ringo Madlingozi

Ringo Madlingozi is the man of the moment after inking a massive deal with Sony Music. The deal means that the star's impressive catalogue will now be available on streaming platforms for the first time.

Reacting to the news, veteran broadcaster Felicia Mabuza-Suttle congratulated Ringo on the major deal. She took to her Twitter page to share a shot clip of Ringo Madlingozi's performance at her show and wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"Congrats Ringo @ndiyagodola on your Sony Music Entertainment deal.. Thanks for gracing the #FeliciaShow a number of times in the 90s. Believe this appearance was in 1999. You rock!"

Mzansi reacts to Ringo Madlingozi's new deal

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle is not the only one who responded to the news of Ringo Madlingozi and Sony Music's deal. Many people also congratulated the hitmaker.

@BIndlovukazi said:

"Congratulations Mr Madlingozi "

@MrThizozo wrote:

"Finally i was so sad when i searched on itunes and it was not there."

@PhetoleAbubakar added:

"I remember searching for him thinking my phone is sick only two songs would play and that time is Sunday I wanna listen to his music."

@Jayden_Tha noted:

"Ringo Madlingozi was trying Ukudla Ingozi by doing EFF things. Happy for him."

@paul_mzizi commented:

"Finally, I was tired of listening to the live versions of his songs on spotify and youtube."

Ringo Madlingozi makes comeback and signs deal with Sony Music Entertainment

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the member of EFF and member of the National Assembly of South Africa, Ringo Madlingozi, has signed a significant deal with one of Mzansi's most prominent recording companies.

The Sondela hitmaker is making a musical comeback and has reached his career's huge milestone after nearly 30 years in the entertainment industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News