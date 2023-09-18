Lasizwe Dambuza emerged as the winner of The Perfect Picture Season 2, securing R150 000 in cash and R100 000 worth of Canon gear in the competition

The reality show featured nine celebrities participating in photography challenges, with one contestant eliminated each week by a judging panel

Lasizwe's victory came after enduring challenges in Lesotho, and he dedicated his win to his late mother, celebrating his transformation and evolution during the competition

Lasizwe Dambuza is the star of the moment after winning R150 000 cash and Canon gear worth R100 000 after winning The Perfect Picture Season 2.

Lasizwe was announced as the winner of 'The Perfect Picture' Season 2. Image: @lasizwe

Lasizwe crowned The Perfect Picture Season 2 winner

Nine celebrities competed in a series of challenges aimed at creating the ultimate picture. Every week, a panel of judges assessed the photographs and eliminated one celebrity from the competition.

After nine weeks of shooting and learning new things, YouTuber Lasizwe beat all the other contestants and was crowned the winner of Canon's hit reality television series, The Perfect Picture Season 2.

According to a statement shared with Briefly News, the finale was a bit challenging as the contestants travelled to Lesotho for an incredible adventure in the mountains. The statement further noted that Lasizwe even fell ill and required medical attention while in Lesotho, but he soldiered on.

Speaking about his experience on The Perfect Picture Season 2, Lasizwe said he got to step out of his comfort zone and experience new things. He said:

“For me, it was showing my evolution. People know me as a child star and for my caricatures, I play online. This was my breakthrough of becoming someone new and reinventing myself.”

Lasizwe dedicates his win to his late mother

The star also headed to his Instagram page to celebrate his major win. He said the triumph was dedicated to his late mother. He wrote:

"WHAT????????? I DID IT! Dilo di changitse… I just won this reality show. #ThePerfectPictureSA. MY HEART, MY SWEAT AND TEAR!!! THIS ONE IS FOR YOU MOM. WE DID IT!!! OH MY GOSH."

