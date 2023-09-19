Trevor Noah was spotted hanging out with his childhood friends for lunch amid social media tension following his alleged tourism scandal

Among the circle of friends was well-renowned author Khaya Dlanga, who took the picture on Instagram

Some jokes followed under the post, with people celebrating their bromance

Trevor Noah and his childhood friend Khaya Dlanga spent time together over a nice lunch amid his alleged tourism saga.

International comedian Trevor Noah has had the chance to enjoy his stay back at home without being on stage or behind the airwaves.

Khaya Dlanga and Trevor Noah hang out with friends for lunch

Acclaimed multiple-book author Khaya Dlanga posted a picture of the tribe and captioned it:

"After Pickleball action satisfaction. I am here fighting this tender stomach ladies and gentlemen. (Also, what’s up with Mitha’s face to my right?)"

Check out the picture below:

Social media users gush over Trevor Noah and Khaya Dlanga's bromance

Netizens flooded the comment section with jokes, jabbing at their friendship and said:

@muuntsu predicted:

"Trevor is paying the bill."

@olwethundaba was swooning:

"Trevor is so cute omg."

@mk_divine_events had a wish:

"I wanna be part of this squad so bad."

@palesa_propertypractitioner suggested:

"He crushing on you."

@sunnstarrr13 had a question:

"Ayyyyy... @trevornoah played Pockleball too?"

@banele_qolohle had a suggestion:

"@podcastwithmacg @solphenduka simfuna ku McG lomntu,angahambi engekayi."

@bestina_m explained Mitha's behaviour:

"He wanted to catch a lick of that one. Couldn't resist the boy."

@memanihamdulay also wondered:

"Me asking the same question kanti kanti z'khiphani bo?"

@noms6232 hinted:

"You should have asked Trevor to get you some Cheetos from US."

@mae_beblessed_preston noticed:

"Mitha appears to be bored."

