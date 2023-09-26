Nambitha Ben-Mazwi recently achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first actress in the country to feature in six Netflix shows

The Dead Places star candidly discussed the challenges in her career, highlighting that despite her success, she still faces auditions, rejection, and the need to pitch her own projects

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi acknowledged that 2023 presented a balance of hardships and victories

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is one of the most successful actresses in South Africa and she has the awards and roles to show for it. The actress recently opened up about her career, the major wins and the losses.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi opened up about her successful acting career. Image: @ladynam_bm

Source: Instagram

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi talks about her successful career

She is undoubtedly one of the most talented stars of our time. Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has proven that hard work pays off with all her awards and roles.

The star recently made Mzansi proud when she became the first actress in the country to feature in sic Netflix shows. Nambitha has appeared in top shows like Savage Beauty, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, Black Mirror Diamond City, Happiness Ever After and Dead Places.

Speaking to TimesLIVE about her career, the actress said it has been full of ups and downs. She said being a well-known actress does not mean gigs and roles are handed to her on a silver platter, she must work for them.

"I'm still an actor who goes to auditions, who faces rejection, who needs to pitch stories I want to produce, who needs to knock on doors."

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi talks about her wins and losses in 2023

2023 has been throwing hands at everyone, including Nambitha. The actress opened up about how this year has been difficult for her, as far as her career is concerned. She said she faced more rejections this year than in any other year.

However, the Savage Beauty star is not allowing the bad to outweigh the good, she also noted that she is grateful for the awards and accolades she has bagged so far.

"This year was a balance of hardships and wins. I went through a lot of challenges. I think I faced more rejections than ever in my career. It was a knock, it was a character-building year, but I have also never won as many awards."

Source: Briefly News