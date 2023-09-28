J'Something has been married for about eight years but is still as passionate in love as though he's just met his darling wife Cordelia, aka Coco

The MiCasa member shared photos with his lady at an event where he let the world know just how lucky he was

Fans are in their feels gushing over J and Cordelia as they serve couple goals

J'Something had fans in their feelings when he shared a photo dump gushing over his wife Cordelia. Images: jsomethingmusic

Source: Instagram

J'Something loves out loud and doesn't hold back from showing off his lovely wife. The singer/ chef fawned over his wife Cordelia in a photo dump and had fans gushing over the lovely couple. J and Cordelia have been together for just over 12 years while their marriage spans close to 10 years and they are still happily in love.

J'Something gushes over wife

In a social media photo dump, J'Something shared snaps with his wife Cordelia at an event. The beautiful couple was all smiles as they posed for pictures while J expressed just how good his darling wife Cordelia makes him look:

"I look so good next to you, @cocodafonseca. I love you, pretty girl!"

Fans praise J'Something and Cordelia

J'Something had fans feeling all fuzzy inside over how loudly he expresses his love for his wife:

phindi__k said:

"One thing about Jay, he loves his wife, it's beautiful to watch."

awarabs responded:

"When a man loves a woman."

zipho_mtshali commended:

"Authentic couple this one, and I love the respect J has for Coco."

itsemekaking posted:

"My favourite couple."

sambothembi added:

"I love the way you love your wife."

mmaweshi commented:

"This couple is the best hle, love them."

