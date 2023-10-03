Khanyi Mbau recently started an online discourse over the best skincare routine

The actress revealed that money is the key to having flawless, ageless skin

Mzansi agreed with Khanyi, with many saying celebrities have lied for far too long about their skin routines

Khanyi Mbau says having access to money is the best skincare routine and Mzansi agrees with her. Images: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau decided to plug her followers on the best skincare routine, only to find that most already know of it. Mbau revealed that money is the key to flawless skin, saying that people shouldn't fall for lies. Mzansi celebs verified the claims and poked holes at other skincare routine hacks.

Khanyi Mbau reveals the best skincare routine

In an Instagram post, Khanyi Mbau shared a text picture that revealed the secret to flawless skin. Mbau is known for her fair and flawless skin and over the years has been the centre of online commentary over her complexion.

"The best skincare routine is having money. Eveything else is a lie."

Skincare is a rather pricey investment that not every individual can afford, luckily, some affordable alternatives have been made available.

While some people buy numerous products to achieve flawless skin, others go the cosmetic route and pay thousands for baby-soft skin. Khanyi opened people's eyes to the role money plays in having perfect skin.

Mzansi weighs in on Khanyi Mbau's claims

Followers flooded Khanyi's comments agreeing with her claims, with many celebs confirming that money truly is the key to perfect skin:

_laconco said:

"Shuthi ngine Mali ke!"

mrs.jojo.robinson confirmed:

"True story!"

kate_actress responded:

"Typa content we should be paying for!"

thenjiwecomedy commented:

"Louder for the people at the back!"

nadianakai posted:

"Hahaha! Lol! Yuuuup!"

khithab added:

"True, finally someone said it out loud."

cleonelz said:

"Ngesizulu kuthiwa 'imali iyagezana'."

licia_0 asked:

"Not water and minding my own business?"

precious___mm joked:

"Drink water!"

onie.cele posted:

"Finally, someone speaks the truth!"

