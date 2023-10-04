Howza and Salamina celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary at the dreamy beaches of Zanzibar in Tanzania

Celebrity couple Howza and Salamina Mosese celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary at the dreamy beaches of Zanzibar in Tanzania.

Salamina shares snaps from her vacation

The doting wife of actor Howza shared pictures from their vacation. Judging from their posts, the lovers looked like they had a few splashes at the pool as sipped on their favourite beverages.

Mosese said she wished to do throwback photos from when they first visited the island, but because it was 15 years ago, they had no digital cell phones.

"So much has happened on our 15-year journey, and so much has changed. But by God’s grace, here we are."

The couple spent their honeymoon in Tanzania

Salamina also shared that the first time they went to Zanzibar was on their honeymoon 15 years ago. They were just a young couple who had tied the knot.

"Crazy to think that the last time we were in Zanzibar was for our honeymoon. We were kids, man!! Happy to be able to mark this special milestone by coming back here!"

The actress thanked their supporters for the wonderful messages of support.

"Asante Sana for all the anniversary messages last week. Your kind words mean a lot to us."

Take a look at their gorgeous snaps below:

Howza gushes over wife Salamina

