Mome Mahlangu has broken her silence following her divorce from Toll Azz Mo, sharing posts on healing and understanding pain on her Instagram

The divorce of the former celebrity power couple, who had previously faced allegations against Toll Azz Mo, came as a surprise to many

Mome Mahlangu's heartfelt post emphasized the importance of allowing oneself to feel pain and undergoing a healing process

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Popular South African reality television star Mome Mahlangu has broken her silence after the news of her divorce. The star shared touching posts about healing and understanding pain.

Mome Mahlangu has opened up about dealing with pain after her divorce. Image: @mrsmome.m

Source: Instagram

Mome Mahlangu talks about healing after her divorce

Toll Azz Mo and Mome Mahlangu's divorce announcement came as a surprise to many unsuspecting South Africans. The former celebrity power couple who was hailed for sticking together during Lerato Moloi's allegations against Toll Azz Mo have remained mum about why they separated.

Taking to her Instagram page, Mome Mahlangu shared a touching lengthy post about dealing with pain and difficult situations. The talented designer noted that she allowed herself to feel the pain, and then started the healing process. Her post read:

"I have chosen to Let it out of me to avoid storing anger in my beautiful SOUL then I gained a Healed and Calm version of HER and She is Still full of Love and kindness Above all the scars she collected on her journey it has strengthened and rekindled her understanding of who God is in her life …. I feel good and lighter, things have to hurt before they heal so allow it no rush."

Mzansi comforts Mome Mahlangu amid her healing journey

Social media users praised Mome for her strength. Many applauded her for taking the time to deal with the pain and talking about it in her own time.

@gogodineondlanzi said:

"Powerful! We can’t heal what we can’t feel ❤️"

@sannielehari added:

"You are beautiful and powerful Sis ❤️"

@authentic_porsche commented:

"We take healing for granted, and it feels amazing. You learning to love and appreciate yourself so much that nothing else matters but yourself. Some call it selfish, I call it self-love. I am happy for you Mome, when we are still experiencing pain, it seems as if it will never end, but when it does, you feel brand new, and the Glow is insane, Aknowledge your hurt and accept that you don't always have control over things, then forgive yourself for not realizing certain things sooner. Life is great, I am happy to be still breathing. Take care and continue the journey with grace and be kind to yourself, you only have one life ❤️"

@ndlovukazi_mash noted:

"You had to understand it first and heal from there. You are such a beautiful person Mome "

@lala_hirayama said:

"I Stan a queen! Strong, mature, and in control of her space! G-d bless you and that heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Mzansi sympathises with Faith Nketsi after star shared she moved out of her home with Nzuzo Njilo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Faith Nketsi dropped bombshells on the first episode of her highly anticipated reality TV show Have Faith. The popular socialite finally addressed issues in her marriage and hinted that she moved out.

Faith Nketsi's marriage has been in the spotlight since she got married to controversial businessman Nzuzo Njilo. The couple have hogged headlines and trended for all the wrong reasons on social media. There have also been reports that the star moved from her home following her husband's arrest due to the fraud allegations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News