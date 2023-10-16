South African celebrities Manaka Ranaka and Zodwa Wabantu are engaged in a heated online feud leading up to their upcoming boxing match, with both stars exchanging verbal jabs on social media.

Manaka Ranaka responded to a video from Zodwa Wabantu, expressing her readiness for their face-off in the ring and confidently stating her intent to beat Zodwa Wabantu

Social media reactions have been mixed, with some anticipating the fight and others criticizing the celebrities for engaging in such a match, calling them old

Manaka Ranaka and Zodwa Wabantu have continued to fire shots at each other ahead of the highly anticipated boxing match. The two stars have been throwing jabs on their social media platforms, much to the delight of South African social media users.

Manaka Ranaka takes another swipe at Zodwa Wabantu

As the day for Zodwa Wabantu and Manaka Ranaka's fight draws closer, social media has been awash with jabs from the stars.

Manaka Ranaka recently responded to Zodwa Wabantu's video, telling her she is ready for a face-off in the ring. Speaking in a short video shared on Twitter by the popular Twitter page MDNnewss, Manaka said she is going to mop the floor with Zodwa Wabantu on 22 October.

Mzansi not ecstatic about Zodwa Wabantu and Manaka Ranaka's upcoming fight

Social media users are split after the video. Some are waiting anxiously for the celebrities' fight, others are saying both Zodwa and Manaka are too old for a boxing match.

@TshepoTC11 wrote:

"2 old mamas acting like teenagers what a shame."

@SergioTaylor09 wrote:

"This fight is happening 2km and if you think ima go see this match in 3D you’re absolutely right."

@LwandleEL commented:

"Seems like they both planned this like "okay recorder then ngizo responder" Zodwas light is off, she tries so hard to switch it back on but that career is dead."

Mzansi responds to Manaka Ranaka as she challenges Zodwa Wabantu to boxing match

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Manaka is ready for a fight. The former Stokvel star wants to settle things in the boxing ring.

Ziyakhala as two giant media personalities topped the trending list recently. Not so long ago, it was reported that Khanyi Mbau and Zodwa Wabantu would battle it in a boxing match later this month.

