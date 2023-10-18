US actor Will Smith has amassed so much success in Hollywood and is now considered a global superstar

The Men In Black actor is regarded as one of the greatest actors currently, with his movies totalling $3 billion

These are five interesting facts about the actor, whose name has been dominating headlines of late

With Will Smith's name on everybody's lips because of recent revelations made by his not-so-estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, we take a look at some interesting facts about the versatile US actor.

Grammy winner and millionaire status before 20

According to X user @Psyche_Albert, in 1988, Will Smith walked away with three Grammys, bringing his total to four.

Apart from being an actor, Will Smith also started out as a rapper. Some of his accolades include Best Rap Performance for his album Parents Just Don't Understand, Best Rap Solo Performance for Men In Black and Gettin' Jiggy wit It, to name just a few, according to the Grammy Awards official website.

Success as an actor in Hollywood

Will Smith has garnered so much success in Hollywood and is now considered a global superstar. Netizens have considered the Men In Black actor as one of the greatest actors currently, with his movies grossing $3 billion.

He became a millionaire at 18 years old and was already a platinum-selling artist.

Humble beginnings and how Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air saved him

Some of his most notable work was on the 90s sitcom, Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. According to the X blogger, Will was facing bankruptcy, but when he scored the acting gig in his 20s, he was able to pay off his debt and still amass more money to top up his net worth.

He and wife Jada Pinkett were separated in 2016

Jada Pinkett was interviewed by People magazine, and during her interview, she revealed that they silently separated in 2016.

“We’re still figuring it out. We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got a deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

Will Smith wrote a letter to Jada following memoirs success

In a previous report by Briefly News, Jada Pinkett Smith was a guest on Jay Shetty's podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty. The presenter read out a letter Will Smith wrote to Jada Pinkett Smith following the release of her memoirs, Worthy.

He applauded her for writing about her life in an open way. In addition to that, Will said that if he had read the book 30 years ago, he would have hugged her more during their time together.

