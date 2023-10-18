Idols SA is set to make its curtain call soon after running for 21 years

Judge Thembi Seete gave fans a peep into her relationship with fellow judge, Somizi Mhlongo after it was rumoured that they didn't get along

Fans fawned over the Idols SA judges as they posed for photos gearing up to end the show with a bang

Thembi Seete showed love to fellow 'Idols SA' judge Somizi Mhlongo, seemingly ending their rumoured feud. Images: thembiseete_, somizi

Source: Instagram

Thembi Seetse showed love to Somizi Mhlongo and JR Bogopa in a recent photo dump. After taking over for Unathi Nkayi, it seemed Thembi and Somizi didn't see eye to eye, even lashing out at each other during an episode.

However, it appears all is forgiven as the Idols SA judges posed for photos and Thembi sent a shout-out to Somizi and JR for their great work.

Thembi Seete shows love to Somizi Mhlongo

In a recent Instagram post, Thembi Seete shared a photo with her Idols SA team including the Kwa Njomane cast.

Thembi showed love to fellow judges Somizi Mhlongo and Thabo 'JR' Bogopa, praising them for doing a great job:

"I’m working with great people @idolssa #thefinaleseason, @somizi @jrafrika the best."

Somizi and the Boom Shaka member were once romantically involved in the 90s and Thembi appears to have been the last woman SomGaga ever dated.

Since Idols SA after Unathi Nkayi was canned, it was said that Thembi and Somizi didn't get along after they had a heated argument in 2022.

It now appears they've made peace, with Somizi even proposing that he and Thembi collaborate:

"Let’s start a band"

Thembi gleefully agreed:

"@somizi once for all Som Som, wa bona mara tjerrrrr!"

Mzansi gushes over Thembi and Somizi

Fans and followers were loving Thembi Seete and Somizi's looks for the show and showered them with compliments:

general_mawaza said:

"Anisebahle sis Tee!"

nbokaba91ntebo responded:

"Bathong can we all acknowledge how @somizi looks effortlessly Gorgeous!"

nomakhosi.iii commented:

"Somga's best look thus far in the season!"

princesssurine praised:

"Okay if perfection was a person, your beauty is well maintained."

pholosoamokhele91 posted:

"Wuuu beautiful ppl!"

khanyimakhanya added:

"You are such a doll Thembi. Umuhle baby gal!"

slindile8621 said:

"You guys are hot!"

sa_future_no.1_comedian responded:

"Yoo take a look at somizi stealing the show!"

lee_lydia_nhliziyo commented:

"Somizi is the girl that he thinks he is, nibahle!"

melda_kekana praised:

"Hayiii Somisi with fashion leave him please, and everything suits him!"

zandycele498 posted:

"Love you Tey!"

Envic Booysen eliminated from Idols SA

In a recent report, Briefly News caught up with former Idols SA contestant, Envic Booysen to discuss his plans after he was voted out of the singing competition.

Idols SA has been running for over two decades and has sadly suffered a decline in viewership, with some fans saying it has failed many musicians.

Viewers of the singing competition were relieved to find out that it was coming to an end, saying it was long overdue.

