The Sizok'thola host, Xolani Khumalo, is back at the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court

Xolani was accused of allegedly killing the late drug dealer Robert Varrie

Robert died in Katlehong after the interrogation that happened in July 2023 during the filming of an episode of Sizok'thola

Bathong, why do cruel things happen to good people? The Sizok'thola host was seen outside the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court recently.

Xolani Khumalo is back in court

Xolani Khumalo sure has been making headlines ever since his show Sizok'thola hit our small screens. The TV host once topped the trending lists after he surrendered himself to the police for the murder charges against him.

Xolani was captured on Thursday, 19 October 2023, outside the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court as he is now back in court, where he was accused of allegedly killing the late drug dealer Robert Varrie.

The late drug dealer died after an interrogation and suspected assault that was witnessed by his partner during the filming of the Sizok'thola episode in July this year at Katlehong in the East Rand.

An X user @ewnreporter posted pictures of the host and of the 200 people that came out in numbers to support him. The post reads:

"Xolani Khumalo, the presenter of the drug-busting TV show called Sizokuthola, is back at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s court where he stands accused of killing Robert Varrie. About two hundred people are stationed outside the court to support him. TCG."

Xolani takes to the street to fight substance abuse

Previously, the MojaLove presenter, Xolani Khumalo, organised a march on Friday, 15 September 2023, heading to the Union buildings in Pretoria. The purpose of the march is to fight against drug abuse.

According to Daily Sun, Xolani made a statement urging community members who are also tired of drug abuse within their communities to join forces, fight this issue, and join them at the march. The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) joined forces with Xolani.

Xolani Khumalo exposes police in hit reality series

In another article, Briefly News reported that in a shocking revelation, Xolani Khumalo, the host of the popular Sizokthola show, has uncovered a disheartening truth about the South African police.

According to Khumalo, certain criminals are off-limits to the police, as their superiors in the respective police stations allegedly don't want to investigate them, reports City Press.

