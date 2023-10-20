Dr Fezile Mkhize, a popular media personality and former Top Billing host, has reportedly joined the cast of Generations: The Legacy , taking on the role of Paul Moroka Junior, replacing Rebaone Kgosimore.

He signed a contract with the production company and has already begun shooting episodes for the show, with fans eagerly anticipating his debut in a few weeks.

With his impressive credentials and magnetic personality, Dr Fezile Mkhize is expected to become a fan favourite on the South African soap opera

Popular media personality Dr Fezile Mkhize has allegedly joined Generations: The Legacy as Paul Moroka Junior, replacing Rebaone Kgosimore. The star has reportedly signed his contract and started shooting.

Former ‘Top Billing’ presenter Dr Fezile Mkhize has joined ‘Generations: The Legacy’ as Paul Moroka Jnr. Image: @drfezmkhize

Dr Fezile Mkhize joins Generations: The Legacy

South African soapie lovers are in for a treat as the popular telenovela Generations: The Legacy keeps switching things up. The show which has added several new and old faces to the cast reportedly hired another heartthrob.

According to ZiMoja, former Top Billing host Dr Fezile Mkhize is the newest addition to the Generations: The Legacy cast. The popular star is reportedly joining the show as a replacement for Rebaone Kgosimore who played the role of Paul Moroka Junior.

Sources close to the production said the producers had a hard time finding the right replacement for Kgosimore, but Dr Fezile seems like the perfect candidate and viewers are going to love him.

"With his impressive credentials and magnetic personality, he is sure to become a fan favourite in no time. He is both handsome and talented- I am sure fans will enjoy Dr Mkhize."

Dr Fezile allegedly already shooting episodes

Dr Fezile Mkhize reportedly signed his contract with the production company and is reportedly already shooting episodes for the show. Fans can look forward to seeing him on the show in a few weeks.

Generations: The Legacy fans relieved after Rebaone Kgosimore, who plays Paul Moroka Jnr gets axed

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it seems as though Rebaone Kgosimore's acting stint on Generations: The Legacy has come to an end.

The new kid on the block, Rebaone Kgosimore, has reportedly been dropped by the popular SABC 1 soap opera.

