Pearl Thusi recently paid tribute to her late father on his posthumous birthday

The media personality took to her Instagram page and penned a heartfelt post honouring her dad, Bhekizizwe Thusi with throwback photos

Pearl received an outpour of love from peers and followers who left sweet messages for her father

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Pearl Thusi shared a sweet throwback post on her father's heavenly birthday and was shown love and support by followers. Images: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi recently celebrated her late father's birthday. The actress shared the news on her Instagram page where she posted a series of throwback photos of her dad and penned a heartfelt post in his honour.

Pearl was showered with sweet messages from followers who fawned over her baby pictures as well as her clear bond with her dad.

Pearl Thusi wishes dad happy birthday

In an Instagram post, Pearl Thusi paid tribute to her late father with a sweet birthday post on Sunday, 22 October. The Queen Sono star shared throwback photos of her dad, Bhekizizwe Thusi:

PAY ATTENTION:

"Hope you’re having the perfect heavenly birthday, dad. I miss you more than words could ever describe."

Pearl revealed that her dad had passed away from COVID-19 and following his death, she deactivated her online profiles while in mourning.

Mzansi celebrate Pearl Thusi's dad

Pearl received an outpour of love and support from her peers and followers:

nandi_madida said:

"Happy birthday to the king, what a great legacy."

melzinbala commented:

"Sending love."

iamlastee added:

"The king and his princess."

khanyi.mhlambi responded:

"Mom look so much like your daughter!"

mkhwanazicoco posted:

"Daddy’s girl."

k.g.u.t.h.i said:

"You can tell from the pictures your parents loved each other loudly!"

delanibly responded:

"Beautiful tribute and a wonderful snapshot of your dad's impactful life, I love the old pics of your folks."

africanzimbabwean commented:

"@pearlthusi only good times brings back memories, keep his memories alive."

ayabonga.mbethe posted:

"I share birthday with him, may continue Soul Rest in Peace."

gcugcweleehle_nzama added:

"Happy heavenly birthday to grandfather till now i haven't accepted that he left usin tears and with questions no can answer."

Pearl Thusi celebrated daughter's birthday

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Pearl Thusi wishing her daughter, Thando Mokoena a happy birthday.

Pearl often shows off her daughter on her Instagram page and this instance was no different as she showed her beautiful mini-me off to her online supporters.

The two recently took a trip to Mozambique and had social media swooning over their close relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News