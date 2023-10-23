Makhadzi has commented on the recent boxing match between Manaka Ranaka and Zodwa Wabantu

Makhadzi has shared her thoughts on Zodwa Wabantu and Manaka Ranaka's boxing match that made waves over the weekend.

Makhadzi has poked fun at Manaka Ranaka and Zodwa Wabantu after their fight. Image: @makhadzisa, @manakaranaka and @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi weighs in on Manaka and Zodwa's boxing match

Social media has been buzzing after top celebrities Manaka Ranaka and Zodwa Wabantu's boxing match. The two stars have been trending as people shared their thoughts on the fight.

Award-winning singer and dancer Makhadzi also took to her social media page to share her thoughts on the fight. Makhadzi made fun of the stars and said she felt she could have defeated the two stars without breaking a nail.

The star also seemingly challenged the stars to a fight in the post. She wrote:

"Not me yesterday watching a boxing match ya sis Zodwa and sis Ranaka and wished it was me. I could have beaten both of them ka round 1. It was painful to watch Two magwala fighting. Kunini ngithiyooo I was gonna win that fight shem ."

Makhadzi's post about Zodwa and Makana's fight leaves SA in stitches

Social media users shared hilarious comments on Makhadzi's post. Many said they wanted to see the Ghanama hitmaker in the ring with another female celebrity.

@KingNema_Jnr said:

"We need yours and Mukosi."

@Nthabeleng_manj commented:

"Lol, you just made my day khadzi "

@Keletsomugwena added:

"I request yours VS that Inno hun"

Mzansi unhappy about Zodwa Wabantu and Manaka Ranaka’s boxing match: “This is a circus”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that, what were Zodwa Wabantu and Manaka Ranaka doing in the boxing ring? After their match over the past weekend, the pair left a bitter taste in supporters' mouths.

Haike, the two female media personalities have topped the trending lists yet again. Not so long ago, it was reported that Khanyi Mbau and Zodwa Wabantu would battle it out in a boxing match this month.

Source: Briefly News