K.O is making a solid attempt to reconnect with his loyal fans after years of support

The Cashtime head honcho announced a meet-and-greet for his fans at Midrand's Mall of Africa set to happen on 4 November

Fans are worried about the distance of the venue and asked K.O to visit their cities

K.O revealed that he has a meet-and-greet scheduled for his fans, although many complained about the proximity of the venue.

Source: Instagram

K.O is having an amazing season with back-to-back wins from music to his new reality show, and can't wait to show love to the people who made it all a reality - his supporters. The rapper plans to connect with his fans on a more personal level at his upcoming meet-and-greet.

Fans of the Caracara hitmaker can't wait to meet their GOAT at Studio 88 in Mall of Africa, Midrand.

K.O announces meet and greet

Fans will finally get to see K.O live jive at his upcoming meet and greet. The rapper is getting ready to meet his loyal supporters on 4 November at Mall of Africa at Studio 88.

The SETE hitmaker recently launched the Skhanda World Spring/ Summer collection with the popular retailer and fans will also get a chance to buy some of the vibrant pieces:

Mzansi reacts to K.O's meet-and-greet

Eish, turns out many of K.O's fans don't live in Joburg seeing that so many complained about being too far for the meet-and-greet, some even asked that he come to their cities:

thenoticer140 asked the rapper:

"When are you coming to Pretoria?"

bladerbsimelane sulked:

"Being away from Gauteng though."

khethani795 requested:

"Come to dbn boss."

sthahmagagula complained:

"Kwaze kwakude."

smukeloalixaba asked K.O:

"Just 1 night bhuda yam, in Kwa Zulu Natal Durban.

K.O empowers Skhanda World artists

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to K.O announcing that he would be stepping back from having creative control over the Skhanda World artists' careers, hoping their success won't be credited to him.

One of the musicians, Roiii, revealed the artwork for his upcoming song titled OMG featuring Boity.

Source: Briefly News