South African actress Connie Ferguson has become a fashion icon, with her recent Instagram video showcasing the Pantsula style, which went viral

Social media users were impressed by her ageless beauty and toned physique as she playfully danced at her mansion

Many praised her unique take on the Panstula style, with some comparing it to luxury fashion, and fans expressed their admiration for her cool and stylish personality

Connie Ferguson will forever remain the queen of style in Mzansi. The actress stunned social media users when she shared a hilarious video showing off the Pantsula style.

Connie Ferguson showed off her Pantsula style in a viral video. Image: connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson's video goes viral

Social media users are in awe of Connie Ferguson's ageless beauty and toned body. The former Generations star who is also a fitness enthusiast recently showed her stylish side.

Taking to her Instagram timeline the mom of two posted a video while goofing around at her massive mansion. She captioned the video:

"Stepping into Monday like I GOT THIS! Tjovitjo!❤️ Get yours!❤️"

Connie Ferguson applauded for her Panstula style

Social media loved that Connie's post took them back in time. Many said her Panstula style had a lux kick to it which made it stand out.

@bkntshangase said:

"Even Kabelo didn't pantsula with Gucci "

@vongai.mapho wrote:

"This is a boujiee pantsula "

@mapaseka_modubu commented:

"jovitjo!❤️ You're such a COOL person C, when I grow up I want to be like you ❤️"

@tpeeray added:

"Nayi le walk love ur jumpsuit mommy ❤️"

@bourgeois_mrs_mk noted:

"I believe you.... I also want. Please plug me with where to get ❤️"

@ayandadaweti said:

"Not me smiling throughout the entire thing"

0045mad_max commented:

"O shota gusheshe ba utlwe boss ya tsena "

