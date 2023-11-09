Sol Phenduka has blasted Moja Love after they axed Xolani Khumalo from the hit show Sizok'thola

This was after he and his team were accused of murdering an alleged drug dealer during an interrogation

The Podcast And Chill host said the channel did Xolani dirty for dropping him when he needed the channel's backing the most

Sol Phenduka had a few things to get off his chest regarding the hotly debated topic involving Xolani Khumalo and Moja Love.

Xolani's safety a concern for Sol Phenduka

The Podcast And Chill with MacG host, Sol Phenduka, dragged Moja Love for chopping Xolani Khumalo from the hit show Sizok'thola. What concerns Sol the most is Xolani's safety, especially looking at how Xolani was receiving death threats.

Xolani and his team were accused of murdering an alleged drug dealer during an interrogation.

Sol reckons that the channel did Xolani dirty for dropping him when he needed the channel's backing the most.

During the latest episode of the hit YouTube podcast, Sol questioned:

"Why is Xolani the only one being thrown under the bus? Who was the programme manager? They made it seem like Xolani is being rogue and that they did not know what was happening on that show? They knew what was happening, we all knew."

Sol says he is worried about Xolani

"It was nice when they were making money together, trending every week together. I'm worried about him because he's been getting death threats. I'm worried. He's all out there in the cold. It's so disheartening. They've done him dirty. It's a shame."

Xolani in conversation with DJ Sbu

The host of the hit series put the police system on blast. He told DJ Sbu on The Hustlers Corner podcast, where he lifted the lid on the difficulties he faced as a host.

Watch a snippet from the interview posted by @MeshackBevhula below:

Xolani Khumalo opens up about being sacked from Moja Love

In a previous report from Briefly News, Xolani broke his silence after the announcement of his contract being terminated. He said the channel blindsided him.

He continued by writing a message for his fans and a warning to criminals that his mission wasn't over.

