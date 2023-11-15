American socialite Kim Kardashian closed off 2023 as the Man of The Year

Kim shared a tweet on her Twitter page accompanied by a picture of her on the GQ cover page announcing that she is the GQ Man of The Year 2023

Social media users applauded and praised the reality TV star for making the GQ Man of The Year 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Kim Kardashian is the GQ Man of The Year 2023. Image: @Kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

American socialite Kim Kardashian sure deserves to be the Mom of The Year. The star recently went viral after she explained the struggles of parenting North West. Kim K was recently crowned Man of The Year 2023 by a prestigious magazine.

Kim K is the GQ Man of The Year 2023

Kanye West's ex-wife has been making many headlines this year alone. Kim K trended recently after she revealed North West's lemonade business, where she scams rich people.

And now the star has announced on her social media pages that she is the GQ Man of The Year 2023. The star shared a picture post of herself on the GQ cover issue, looking all stunning in men's clothes and snacking on some Cheetos. She captioned the picture:

"Hi! I’m the GQ Man of the Year!"

View the post below:

You can also view the picture post on her Instagram:

Social media users applaud Kim K for being crowned the Man of The Year

Shortly after the American socialite posted the pictures on her social media pages, fans and some of Mzansi's celebs flooded her comment section, congratulating and praising her for being crowned the GQ Man of The Year 2023. See some of the comments here:

mihlalii_n wrote:

"2023 belongs to you, my dhiye."

gigi_lamayne commented:

"Yep our ICON."

lala hyped:

"Let’s gooo."

coltpaulsen said:

"THIS IS SO GOOD! The dash tee!!!"

@blaq23haz complimented:

"A pretty man, though!"

@nobi_jp responded:

"Kim is a rich man, and her looks are iconic."

@PlNKMATTERZ applauded:

"Oh, Kim, this is ICONIC."

@MichaelDavidTV praised:

"As you shouldddd, SKIMS Men is iconic!!!"

Kim Kardashian sparks dating rumours

In more Kim K updates, Briefly News shared details behind the reality TV star's rumoured romance with footballer Odell Beckham Jr.

The SKIMS founder has been linked to several NBA and NFL players in her day, including ex-husband Kris Humphreys, who was famously married to the 43-year-old star for 72 days. Kim later opened up about the marriage, saying it was "disastrous".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News