Rugby World Cup winner Bongi Mbonambi is potentially out for the season after he sustained a knee injury

Bongi was off the field after just a few minutes during the finals between the Springboks and New Zealand

Mbonambi plays as the Shark's player, and his injury could lead to him missing out on the season

Sharks player Bongi Mbonambi is potentially out for the Season after he sustained a knee injury during the Rugby World Cup. Image: @nasser_mo3gza, @joy_zelda

It will possibly be a tough season for the Sharks as the two-time Rugby World Cup winner, Bongi Mbonambi, is still nursing his injuries.

Mbonambi might miss out on the season

According to Rugby365, the Sharks coach John Plumtree, confirmed that Bongi Mbonambi is one of the injured players that are missing in action.

Bongi Mbonambi sustained a knee injury and was sent off the field after just a few minutes during the finals between the Springboks and New Zealand.

In total, the Sharks have about 12 players on the sidelines. He was quoted by the news publication as saying:

“Vincent Koch will be back after three months. Bongi Mbonambi, a bit longer...It could be the season, unfortunately.”

Mzansi sends their well wishes to Bongi

Reacting to the news, netizens sent their well wishes to Bongi, adding that he should get as much rest as he could possibly get.

@MrTLeggedy argued:

"Still insist: Shannon Frizell (and New Zealand coaching staff) targeted our only recognised player here… I just keep seeing it. Get well soon Bongi."

@Moelikhyd sharedL:

"This is why I sometimes feel the punishment for deliberate foul play should be harsher... If Bongi misses a season, so should Shannon Frizell. Seems only fair."

@AnalystGus argued:

"A real shame that Shannon Frizell’s challenge on Mbonambi has ruled him out from both a RWC Final (2nd time for Bongi) and now an entire season. Rest up Bongi."

@Sya_Phungula observed:

"The Sharks are in a mess man."

@liamerasmus0905 said:

"Sitting on the kantlyn for next season."

Why Mbonambi would have missed out on RWC finals

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mbonambi almost did not participate in the finals after the racial incident. Mzansi rejoiced after he was cleared to play in the Rugby World Cup finals.

The hook was seen training with teammates and preparing for the Springboks’ clash with New Zealand. Netizens celebrated the news and affirmed their support for Mbonambi, emphatically stating that they knew he was innocent.

