This man had the internet talking after he was photographed hiding his face at Ayepyep Lifestyle

He was talking to Venda singer Makhadzi when the photographer captured them at groove

Mzansi trolled the man for refusing to show his face, while Makhadzi was all smiles in the viral images

A man Makhadzi was talking to tried very hard to hide his face in these viral pictures. Image: @makahdzisa

Makhadzi once again trends for the most hilarious thing ever. The singer was photographed next to a man who did not want to be seen.

Picture of Makhadzi and man trends

An X blogger posted a viral picture of Makhadzi and an unidentified conversing at Ayepyep Lifestyle.

"As a man, this is how you should take pictures at groove."

They were both seated and in one picture, Makhadzi does not spot the photographer.

But in the next, she is all smiles and looks gorgeous. What had netizens floored was the man next to her, who seemed extremely uninterested in being seen.

In both pictures, he hesitantly looks at the camera and can barely let out a smile.

Take a look at the pictures shared by @Ori_SA below:

Netizens left howling by the man

@SIAOnX laughed:

"This one was the happiest during the masks mandates."

@Annie_Modiba said:

"Pictures of people at groove should be prohibited nje."

@VinDollar016 joked:

"He was signaling the photographer not to dare. The photographer did not give a dam."

@DavidMogashoa said:

"Vho TTM Madoda …Man is no longer stressing about football. Just living his life na enjoyment."

@tsebaie_ said:

"Lol they must see you but not see you."

Makhadzi's manager gives update on singer's health

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi's manager Lucky shared an update on Makhadzi's health. This was after Makhadzi hinted that she was suicidal on Facebook.

He argued that Makhadzi had been working the entire year and was fatigued. He also added that she is seeking medical attention. A part of his statement reads: "She is doing well, taking a brief hiatus to focus on rest and prioritise her mental well-being."

