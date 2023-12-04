AKA has posthumously topped MTV's Hottest MC list of 2023, sparking controversy on social media

Many users expressed mixed reactions, with some questioning the legitimacy of honouring AKA after his death

Critics argue that the recognition seems belated and accuse the industry of disrespecting AKA when he was alive

AKA may be gone, but he keeps dominating the hip-hop industry. The rapper who was shot dead by an unknown gunman outside Wish restaurant in February has won several posthumous awards and broke records after his death.

AKA topped MTV's Hottest MC of 2023 list. Image: @akaworldwide

AKA tops MTV's Hottest MC list of 2023

MTV released its controversial Hottest MC list and the late award-winning rapper AKA topped the list. Other rappers who made it to the list include Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Maglera Doe Boy and K.O. The post read:

"Congratulations to SUPA MEGA, @akaworldwide for being this year's #HottestMC shoutout to him for being the legend and superstar that he was "

MTV Hottest MC 2023 list angers Mzansi

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the 2023 Hottest MC list. Many noted that AKA made it to the top spot after his death. Others even unearthed a throwback video of the rapper stating clearly that he does not want to be on the list.

@samba_nelly23 commented:

"Y'all robbed him the number one position in 2014,2015,2016,2017 AND 2018‼ ONLY NOW you give him #1 when he's gone?‍♂️ You guys would not have given him this position if he was still alive. Trust. I know you people very well. Mxm tsek."

@IMatterthereal said:

"With all due respect. We are talking 2023 SA HIP-HOP, right? How is AKA number 1 and @TouchlineTruth is posted on number 10? We are not talking 2014 HIP-HOP here, how does that make sense?

@cashandpeace added:

"Y’all disrespected Kiernan when he was here, now you wanna honour him in his grave?? y’all must be ashamed. "

Lynn Forbes kept AKA’s bloody sneakers from the day he died

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's mother Lynn Forbes had South Africans on social media chopping onions when she revealed that she kept the late rapper's shoes from the day he was brutally murdered in February.

Mzansi is still trying to come to terms with AKA's death months later. The rapper's name has been popping up on social media trends and making headlines, thanks to his impact on the music industry.

