Umkhokha: The Curse actress Nelisiwe Sibiya's Umemulo ceremony in KwaZulu-Natal went viral on TikTok

Nelisiwe is seen in the video showcasing the Zulu culture's beauty and infusing a musical flair into the celebration

Mzansi people were excited to see her co-star Hope Mbhele adding to the jubilation with her dancing

Celebrations of Nelisiwe Sibiya’s umemulo went viral on TikTok. Image: @nelisiwe_faith_sibiya

Source: Instagram

Nelisiwe Sibiya recently celebrated her umemulo in KwaZulu-Natal with style and grace.

The TikTok video capturing the Umkhokha: The Curse actress in her traditional outfit has become a viral sensation.

Nelisiwe celebrates womanhood

Nelisiwe not only stunned in her traditional attire but also belted out a song that added to the joyous occasion.

Her powerful performance reflected the spirit of the umemulo rite. The special moment was posted by @asante_chiliza and resonated with over 536,000 viewers on TikTok.

Hope Mbhele's happy dance

Nelisiwe's co-star, Hope Mbhele, joined the celebration, dancing and rejoicing in the background. Fans loved seeing the camaraderie between the two actresses.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi admires cultural ceremony

Social media users loved seeing the spectacle and gushed about Nelisiwe's beauty.

@thobileroxyndlovu asked:

"Is Nelisiwe the one who was singing? She looks pretty."

@Khanyisile.Mathews mentioned:

"I can’t be the only person who thinks she looks so much like Kamo Mphela."

@NellyZwane posted:

"Congratulations bizo uyikhonile lendlela lot of love for you."

@Bhubesi commented:

"Umamu mkhululi wenzan wangathi uyasina."

@Ri asked:

"So it’s not a birthday, but a day of celebration of the person?"

@Akhumtha added:

"Faith uyathandeka kodwa."

@VeeNguse commented:

"I had so much hope in Hope Mbhele."

