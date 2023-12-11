DJ Zinhle recently shared on her social media pages that she and her team narrowly escaped a potentially fatal accident over the weekend

The star posted a video and picture revealing the badly damaged tyre, emphasising the risks of road accidents during the festive season in South Africa

Despite the close call, DJ Zinhle expressed gratitude to God for their safety and questioned how they escaped injury given the severity of the tire damage

DJ Zinhle has taken to her social media pages to reveal that her car experienced a dangerous car burst over the weekend. The singer shared a video and picture of the badly damaged tyre.

DJ Zinhle has revealed that she survived a tyre burst over the weekend. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle and her team experience dangerous tyre burst

The festive season has its pros and cons. One of the major downsides is the road accidents that many South Africans experience while travelling. Award-winning DJ and businesswoman DJ Zinhle recently revealed that she experienced a terrible car tyre burst.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the mother of two shared a video and a picture showing the badly damaged tyre. From the look of things, DJ Zinhe and her crew could have been in a terrible accident if things had gone the other way.

DJ Zinhle has shared a picture and video of her tyre burst. Image: @djzinhle/ Instagram stories

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle grateful after experiencing a tyre burst

It's not every day that you escape death with a whisker. DJ Zinhle expressed gratitude to the most high after the incident. She even asked how they were not injured especially given the damage to the tyre.

The Umlilo hitmaker said she is thankful that they are all safe. She wrote:

"Thank God we are safe."

Fans defend DJ Zinhle as she's accused of still crying over AKA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that reality TV star DJ Zinhle found herself again trending over still being allegedly hung up over her baby daddy, AKA.

The Thula hitmaker made headlines once again after her saucy picture-wearing swimwear failed to impress fans online. Now, she is trending as a clip of herself crying during one episode of her reality show DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected talking about the slain rapper AKA.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News