Former Gomora star Ntobeko Sishi recently made headlines for his new look

The star rocked a new look over the weekend at the Hey Neighbour Festival

Netizens had mixed reactions towards Ntobeko's new look, with some liking his unique style

Ntobeko Sishi's new look he rocked at the Hey Neighbour Festival gets mixed reactions on social media. Image: @shishiiofficial

Source: Instagram

The 25-year-old musician recently made headlines after sharing some pictures of himself on social media.

Ntobeko Sishi's new look divides social media

The former Gomora star recently turned social media upside down with his new look. Ntobeko Sishi found himself trending not so long ago after pictures of his new look were reshared on Instagram by the gossip page Maphepha Ndaba.

The star, who opened up about planning to release 52 songs in 2024, was rocking a new funky look with wide-leg pants and a sleeveless muscle vest. Maphepha Ndaba posted the pictures and captioned it:

"Former Gomora Actor @sishiiofficial Debut A New Look. #swipeleft. Like a new butterfly ready to fly high, local actor and singer #sishiiofficial is here to tell the world that, you can’t confirm him. Sishii, CAME OUT hard this weekend, well with a new look and all…#sishiiofficial as he’s now liked to be called, pulled out his Sasha Fierce side, and everybody at the Hey Neighbour Festival, took a notice. It’s a bold statement that he’s making, says a fan on the DM."

See the post below:

Netizens had mixed reactions to his new look

Social media users have mixed reactions towards this. See some of the comments below:

thandekat_mtshali mentioned:

"Uyavela umfana."

findingidea said:

"It looks very good on him."

katlie_boymom wrote:

"Maglera inspired a lot."

enhlemkhuboni shared:

"He killed it."

tumie_chrome_ responded:

"He looked stunning - also the most down to earth celebrity I’ve personally met. He’s an amazing human."

_zimkhithamatsolo replied:

"Lmao as for 'CAME OUT.'"

mamellovesely wrote:

"As long as he is happy we all have choices mos."

innomorolong_ responded:

"lol his other what?"

Ntobeko takes on music full-time

Sishi's entry into music has been long in the making, with the performer having received a call to audition for the role of Ntokozo while still working as a presenter on Hectic Nine 9. His success on Gomora has further propelled his popularity and created a platform for him to launch his music career.

Sishi has recently signed with Mr Eazi's emPawa Africa record label, and I Don't Dance is set to be his first official release under the label. The single is highly anticipated by fans of both Sishi and the label, which has become a renowned platform for discovering and nurturing new talent across Africa.

Ntokozo looked incredible in his groomsmen outfit

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Ntobeko Sishi, best known for his role as Ntokozo on Gomora, recently attended a friend's wedding, and his outfit left Mzansi speechless.

Sishi posed alone in some of the five pics, wearing a black suit, white shirt, and bow tie. In other photos, he was with other groomsmen and the newlywed couple.

Source: Briefly News